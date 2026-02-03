President Sheikh Mohamed discusses AI with Swiss President in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland, in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, the two men discussed the economy, investment, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence, state news agency Wam reported.

They also talked about the AI Impact Summit, which will be held India in 2026, Geneva in 2027 and the UAE in 2028, with Sheikh Mohamed stressing the importance of embracing artificial intelligence.

The two sides announced an agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research on the establishment of a joint economic committee between the two countries. A letter of intent was also written on water co-operation.

They also emphasised the importance of pursuing peace and stability in the world through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of other senior ministers.