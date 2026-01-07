Dubai upgrades key roads with advanced drainage to prevent storm flooding

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Wednesday announced that an advanced stormwater drainage system has been installed on Al Warqa’a 1 Street.

It is part of a 7km traffic expansion project on the street in both directions from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to Ras Al Khor Road, which included the conversion of four roundabouts into smart signalised intersections to improve traffic flow.

This move is the latest measure introduced to improve Dubai's capacity to deal with rainwater, after the devastating storm that hit the UAE in April 2024.

The Emirates experienced its largest single day of rainfall in the 75 years since records began, with key roads and transport links inaccessible due to flooding. Since then, a string of schemes to improve preparedness and drainage have been announced.

Hamad Al Shehhi, the RTA's director of roads, said the authority is committed to developing integrated infrastructure of road networks, street lighting, and stormwater drainage systems in line with Dubai’s population and urban growth targets.

“These efforts respond to residents’ aspirations for an advanced urban environment and support Dubai’s vision as a smart and prosperous city that places quality of life and residents’ happiness at the forefront of its priorities,” Mr Al Shehhi said.

Traffic expansion work also included the installation of 324 lighting poles equipped with modern street lighting systems and creation of 111 new parking spaces. Pedestrian pathways were also developed across a total area of 41,000 square metres.

“This project builds on works completed by the RTA in June 2025, which included the construction of direct entry and exit points to Al Warqa’a from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to facilitate smoother access to and from the area,” Mr Al Shehhi added.

The works also include the development of cycling tracks.

“These projects aim to enhance connectivity with cycling routes in neighbouring areas and support alternative and sustainable mobility options,” said Mr Al Shehhi.

