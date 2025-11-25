A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea. Nasa / Reuters
India-UAE flights cancelled after volcanic eruption in Ethiopia

Plumes of volcanic ash drifting across skies causes widespread travel disruption

The National

November 25, 2025

A number of flights between India and the UAE have been cancelled due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia which has caused widespread travel disruption.

The hours-long eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano on Sunday, its first in nearly 12,000 years, sent thick plumes of ash up to 14 kilometres into the sky and across the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman.

Akasa Air has cancelled all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait on Tuesday, having grounded the same routes on Monday.

Air India had suspended flights from Dubai to Hyderabad and from Dubai to Chennai on Monday. Journeys between India and Doha and Saudi Arabia were also halted, along with long-haul routes from the US.

The airline has cancelled a number of domestic flights on Tuesday owing to the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

"Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation," Air India wrote on its social media channels.

"We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation beyond our control. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."

Fellow Indian airline, IndiGo diverted a flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi to Ahmebad after ash drifted close to Indian air space.

