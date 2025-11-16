My Abu Dhabi Rent: Salon owner pays Dh240,000 for apartment with stunning balcony views in Al Raha Beach

My Abu Dhabi Rent is proudly sponsored by Property Finder, the UAE’s No 1 real estate portal. With verified listings, trusted SuperAgents, and powerful search and comparison tools, Property Finder helps property seekers find the right home with confidence and ease

UK-born Tara Rose Kidd is the owner and founder of a chain of hair and beauty salons who lives with her family in a waterfront apartment in Abu Dhabi.

The 42 year old moved to the UAE 17 years ago and has spent almost half that time as a resident in the fast-evolving Al Raha Beach district of the capital.

She now lives in a modern unit in a stylish building overlooking the water in the Al Bandar community with her husband, Murray, their son, Sonny, aged eight, and their Italian greyhound called Frank. They pay Dh240,000 ($65,350) per year to rent it.

The National takes a look around.

Please tell us about your home

We are in a sea-facing, 11th-floor apartment in Al Bandar, at Al Raha Beach. It is a three-bedroom apartment with three bathrooms and a kitchen.

It has a huge balcony which feels like another living room, so is perfect for the cooler weather that has arrived.

How long have you lived here?

We've been eight years in Al Bandar. The first two years we were next door in the Al Naseem Residences B building, and then six in our current sea‑facing apartment.

Earlier we lived in Al Raha Gardens, the Al Reef community and – when we first arrived in Abu Dhabi – a converted villa in Al Nahyan Camp.

Why did you choose your current place?

The spacious terrace with a spectacular waterfront view is a winner for the family. Chris Whiteoak / The National

It was our dream. I remember sitting at Tiki Pacifico [local restaurant and bar], looking up and saying, “one day”. It’s the view and the freedom of being on the water, having the doors open and the breeze rolling in.

The apartments are well-built and spacious. It just feels like home, which is why we’ve never left.

Also the property is close to one of the motorways connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi so I can visit branches of my business, Tara Rose Salon. And my husband can easily reach the car showrooms he co-owns in Dubai.

We are also a very short drive to Zayed International Airport, which is handy for when we go on holiday.

How much do you pay to live there?

The apartment cost us Dh180,000 when we moved in. Today it is Dh240,000 a year. In the grand scheme of things, that’s a reasonable rise over time. Also, we have a fabulous landlord, which makes all the difference.

How have you made it your home?

It isn’t about things, it’s about the life we’ve built here. This home holds my son’s childhood, the years our businesses grew and a marriage that has deepened. The sea view we once dreamt about now frames our every day and that’s what makes it feel completely ours.

What amenities are nearby?

We have access to two resident pools, plus tennis courts, a gym and a squash court. There’s an on‑site supermarket, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, so everything we need on weekends.

The area is quiet, comfortable, not crowded. It feels easy and stress‑free and is right by the water with a marina promenade.

We are minutes from Yas Island and Yas Bay for dining and events, and we can even take a boat across to Yas. Dubai is an easy hop during the week.

What would you change about living there?

I would only add more space, such as an extra couple of bedrooms and a dedicated office. Otherwise, I wouldn’t change a thing.

What keeps you renting vs buying?

We’ve always reinvested into our businesses, so tying up capital in a purchase never made sense while we were building.

My husband has his company and I have mine.

Have you thought about buying your own property?

The dream is to buy. For us that means Ramhan Island. I even sit in the show home sometimes and picture it as already being ours.

Over the years we’ve seen some amazing places, but for us the sea view comes first. We fell in love with Ramhan Island because it gives us both – a villa with real space and water all around.

It’s peaceful and quiet – everything we’ve always wanted. Now it’s about saving hard to make it ours.

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Funchal via Lisbon, with a connecting flight with Air Portugal. Economy class returns cost from Dh3,845 return including taxes. The trip The WalkMe app can be downloaded from the usual sources. If you don’t fancy doing the trip yourself, then Explore offers an eight-day levada trails tour from Dh3,050, not including flights. The hotel There isn’t another hotel anywhere in Madeira that matches the history and luxury of the Belmond Reid's Palace in Funchal. Doubles from Dh1,400 per night including taxes.

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

The Gandhi Murder 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation

34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder

7 - million dollars, the film's budget

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5