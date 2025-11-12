Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, in New York. Wam
Sheikh Abdullah meets US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in New York

Meeting focuses on ways to support peace in Middle East

November 12, 2025

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in New York.

During the meeting, the two men discussed strategic relations between the UAE and US, specifically ways to enhance co-operation in the financial, economic and trade sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah said the two nations are bound by evolving strategic relations and are working to expand bilateral co-operation, state news agency Wam reported.

The discussions also addressed regional and international developments and ways to enhance co-operation to support peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yousef Mana Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE Ambassador to the US.

Updated: November 12, 2025, 11:08 AM
