President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Fiji in Abu Dhabi

Discussions focus on economic ties in the capital

November 05, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Naiqama Lalabalavu, President of Fiji, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

It came during Mr Lalabalavu’s working visit to the Emirates, with talks focusing on economic ties, trade, renewable energy, and agricultural sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

Both sides committed to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the area of development. The two men also stressed the importance of working towards global peace.

They also discussed the UAE’s efforts to promote renewable energy in the Pacific through the Partnership Fund for Renewable Energy Projects, which was launched in 2013.

