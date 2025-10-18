Emirati recalls 'unforgettable' journey to becoming Ironman record-holder

An Emirati who broke the UAE's Ironman record by more than 20 minutes earlier this month in Barcelona has recounted his journey of transformation from an inactive lifestyle.

Ahmed Al Hosani completed a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180km bike ride and 42km marathon in nine hours, 51 minutes and 18 seconds.

“It was an unforgettable day,” said Mr Al Hosani, 30. “Races like this are a reminder of the importance of mental toughness. There are plenty of people who are physically stronger than me, but physical strength alone doesn’t win.

"Without daily discipline, a proper sleeping schedule, and the right fuel, physical strength doesn’t take you far. What really sets you apart is your mindset.”

Mr Al Hosani puts his success down to changing his mindset. As recently as 2017 he saw the world very differently and didn't even own a bicycle.

Ahmed Al Hosani before his change of mindset. Photo: Adnoc

"All I did was eat, lay on my couch, and sleep,” he said. Mr Al Hosani's achievements are all the more remarkable given the long hours he puts in at work. He regularly works 12-hour shifts for Adnoc Gas, although the role gives him stretches of days off that he takes advantage of to train.

He was married last year and is candid about the demands being an elite athlete can place on a family.

“From the first day, I told my wife this was not going to be an easy journey,” he said.

“No nights out, no dining out plans, just early rest and meals carefully chosen. It would have been challenging without her trust, understanding, and support.”

