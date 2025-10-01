UAE weather: Fog blankets parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai with more expected

Drivers were urged to be vigilant after fog engulfed parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Wednesday morning, hampering visibility on the roads.
Abu Dhabi Police temporarily reduced speed limits to 80kph on some roads as a safety measure in response to the hazardous conditions.
The foggy weather led to heavy traffic for many motorists making the morning commute between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The National Centre of Meteorology said more fog is expected to sweep in during the mornings in the days to come.
Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to “exercise caution due to reduced visibility during fog formation”.
The force stressed the need for the public to abide by variable speed limits displayed on electronic road signs during adverse weather.
Variable speed limits
Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce an 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – in April 2019. The activation of temporary speed limits is posted on electronic signs on roads and announced on social media.
The scheme was introduced months after Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport's traffic safety committee agreed on a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather. Motorists who break the 80kph speed limit face fines.
Bouts of fog are relatively common in the Emirates, particularly as temperatures begin to cool during the transition from summer to autumn.
The NCM said further fog was expected to roll in from Thursday to at least Sunday over coastal and internal areas, in its latest five-day bulletin.
Fog in the UAE – in pictures
