Abu Dhabi supermarket closes over serious health risks

A supermarket in Abu Dhabi has been closed down by the regulatory body after repeated food safety breaches.

Day Mart hypermarket’s practices were deemed to pose a serious risk to public health, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority ruled.

Adafsa’s report said the decision was issued due to repeated violations and a failure to implement effective corrective measures. The closure will remain until the situation is rectified, the authority added.

The authority encouraged the public to report any violations in food establishments by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi government on 800 555.

Driving up standards

The authority carries out tens of thousands of inspections each year in an effort to protect the health of the public and take enforcement action against restaurants that break the rules.

The National spent a day with food inspectors last year to take a closer look at how they work to raise food health standards.

The authority said outlets with confirmed cases of food poisoning are shut with immediate effect and cannot reopen until they pass an inspection.

Establishments where customers suffered food poisoning and outlets that had complaints made against them through official channels are most likely to be under enhanced scrutiny, as is any business that was given a low grade in previous inspections.

Assessments are conducted at restaurants, cafes, cloud kitchens and schools, as well as businesses that recently received a licence to operate.

Inspections happen without notice and can vary in frequency.

