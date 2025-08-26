Public sector workers will have Friday, September 5, off. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Public sector workers will have Friday, September 5, off. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Public sector holiday announced for Prophet Mohammed's birthday

August 26, 2025

Workers in the public sector will have a public holiday on Friday, September 5, to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

In a social media post, the authority said it issued “a circular to the ministries and federal entities regarding the Prophet’s birthday holiday in the federal government for the year 1447 AH”.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

Public and private sectors in the Emirates have typically had unified holidays since 2019.

An announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the private sector is expected to follow.

The next public holiday for this year will be National Day, which falls on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

