President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes delegation from UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office

Sheikh Mohamed praises office for helping Emiratis at this year's Hajj

July 01, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a delegation from the UAE Pilgrims’ Affairs Office and other committees responsible for supporting Emirati who attended this year’s Hajj.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the office’s work in providing support to UAE pilgrims, from their arrival at the holy sites to their safe return home, reported state news agency Wam.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the initiatives and programmes implemented by the office in serving pilgrims and ensuring their well-being while in Saudi Arabia.

He was also updated on the office’s plans to further develop initiatives “to better organise and manage the affairs of UAE pilgrims in the coming years”.

