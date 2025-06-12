A closer look at the Dubai Metro Blue Line - video
Greg Tanner

June 12, 2025

Work begins on the $5 billion mega project due to be completed in 2029

The National's Multimedia Editor Greg Tanner unpacks the plans for the city's third metro line.

Construction on the megaproject has begun with the foundation stone for the first station at Dubai Creek Harbour laid.

The Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) Blue Line project will include 14 new stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhood such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City, when it opens in 2029.

