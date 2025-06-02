The National is searching for aspiring journalists for our graduate trainee programme

The National today launches its search for aspiring young journalists for our annual graduate training programme.

We are looking for two talented recruits to join our global news operation for four months.

These are paid positions for full-time work based in our newsroom on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The selected candidates will train in all aspects of crafting stories, from written articles to multimedia productions.

"The Middle East is the story on the global news agenda. We're looking for talented journalists who want to seize this opportunity to be at the forefront of telling that story," said Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National.

What we are searching for

Hala Nasar, Ahmed Almansoori and Nour Ibrahim all completed our graduate scheme and found full-time roles at The National

The two successful candidates will join us at a time of huge change in journalism and the global economy - both linked to the rise of artificial intelligence.

The best candidates will be bustling with ideas of how to tell stories in new ways, and how to reach a smarter, more demanding local, regional and global audience. That may include everything from data visualisation and AI techniques for newsgathering to longer-form podcasts and video productions.

To be eligible, you will have graduated from a university or postsecondary institution in the UAE in the past two years.

You must be fluent in written and spoken English and be able to demonstrate strong writing skills when you are tested. You must be flexible when it comes to working hours and shifts.

Trainees must be willing to go out and speak to people you don't know and take on assignments outside of your comfort zone.

We're particularly keen to hear from Emirati graduates who want to document their fast-changing nation.

How to apply

Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi says the Middle East is at the centre of global conservation. Victor Besa / The National

To apply, you will need an up-to-date CV, a cover letter on why you should be chosen and a copy of your passport.

We require three samples of written work. These can be published stories, for a student publication or website, school assignments, or a personal project you have taken on.

And, most crucially, you will send three story ideas or project pitches that you could bring to fruition. These will include outlines of the angle, interviewee suggestions and a news hook. Why is this a story that we should be telling?

Please be sure to include all of the above, as only complete applications will be reviewed.

The deadline for applications is June 30. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of editors from July 14 to 18 and later complete a test assignment.

Successful candidates will be notified by July 25. And the chosen two will start work on September 1.

Applications can be sent to graduateprogramme@thenationalnews.com

