UAE sets global record in fibre optic coverage

The UAE has set a global record in fibre optic network coverage of 99.5 per cent, according to a leading industry body. According to the report by the FTTH Council Europe, based on data from last year, the Emirates outperformed South Korea, which ranked second with 96.6 per cent, followed by China in third place at 93.6 per cent, while Hong Kong ranked fifth at 89.9 per cent. It means the UAE has maintained its position as the top ranked country in the world since 2016. e& UAE is the biggest player in the country's telecoms sector, state news agency Wam reported, with fibre optic infrastructure spanning over 14.5 million kilometres. The achievement is the result of consistent efforts that began in 1986 and adds to the UAE's long history of being a world leader in this sector, Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, said. Abu Dhabi, for example, became the first capital in the world to be fully covered by a fibre optic network in 2011. Fibre optic connections are a method of transmitting a near-unlimited amount of digital data using pulses of light and is a technology. It has largely replaced traditional copper wiring for broadband internet networks.