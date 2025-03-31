'Much more than grades': Dubai mum shares top tips for getting into private schools

Securing a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education" target="_blank">school</a> place for your child in any country can feel like a high-stakes mission – one that requires strategy, patience, and a bit of luck. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/09/dubai-private-school-enrollment-increases-6-per-cent-as-emirates-population-continues-to-rise/#:~:text=There%20are%20387%2C441%20pupils%20enrolled,for%20the%20current%20academic%20year." target="_blank">387,441 pupils are enrolled at 227 private schools </a>for the academic year 2024-25 – with private school enrolment in the emirate up 6 per cent year-on-year. When Sue Ann Yang and her family found out they were relocating from <a href="http://thenationalnews.com/tags/singapore" target="_blank">Singapore</a> to Dubai, one of her biggest concerns was ensuring her 10-year old son, Seth, found a school where he could thrive. Coming from a highly competitive academic environment, she was determined to find an institution that would provide both quality education and a nurturing atmosphere. "We only had one or two months before the move, so I had to act fast," Ms Yang told <i>The National.</i> "Seth was happy in his school back home, and I wanted to replicate that experience in Dubai as much as possible." Her research began online, where she quickly discovered that Dubai's private schools are ranked by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. However, she soon realised that rankings alone wouldn't give her the full picture. "A school's culture, its support system, and the overall environment were just as important as its rating," she explained. Admission into the UAE's top private schools can be highly competitive, particularly for children entering key transition years. Ms Yang's family pursued a place at Hartland International following recommendations from other mums on a community group for Singaporeans living in Dubai. Seth was invited for a two-hour assessment, which included tests in English and maths, and an interview with the principal. It was a "nail-biting" experience for his mother. One week later, and after days of constantly refreshing her email inbox, the family received the news they had been waiting for; an acceptance offer. One of the biggest surprises for Ms Yang was how different Dubai's private schools are in comparison to the exam-focused system in Singapore. "I went to the first parent-teacher meeting with my 'Tiger Mum' mentality, immediately asking about his maths and English score," she said. "But the teacher was taken aback. Instead of talking about grades, he spoke about Seth's kindness, his ability to make friends, and his love for learning." It was a turning point for Ms Yang. "In Singapore, education is all about academic performance," she said. "Here, they focus on values, creativity, and soft skills. There's hardly any homework, which was a complete culture shock for me." Despite her initial reservations, she has come to appreciate the benefits of a more holistic education. "I've realised that success isn't just about grades, it's about resilience, emotional intelligence, and happiness," she said. Another advantage of enrolling Seth into a Dubai school has been the exposure to a diverse, multicultural environment. "His best friend is Polish, his neighbours are American, and he is learning about so many different cultures just from his daily interactions," she said. "It's a completely different experience from Singapore, where most of his classmates had similar backgrounds." Three years after moving, Ms Yang has no regrets. "I came here thinking I needed to push my son to excel academically," she said. "But I've learnt that education is about so much more than grades. It's about preparing our kids for the real world and making sure they are happy while they are at it." With the 2025/26 academic year fast approaching, parents looking to enrol their children in the right school have a vast array of options – many offering unique approaches to learning. Many schools have opened for admissions for the 2025/26 academic year, with education leaders encouraging parents to apply early to secure their preferred spot. "Our admissions process usually opens in the last quarter of the year and continues until seats are filled," Anishkaa Malpani, director of Dhruv Global School, said. Similarly, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, part of the Nord Anglia Education Group, is seeing high demand across all year groups. "We encourage parents interested in enrolling to apply as soon as possible to avoid disappointment," Principal Ruth Burke said. "This allows us for the completion of the admissions process and necessary paperwork and campus tour ensuring a smooth start, without any delays." Gems, another of the country's leading school groups, added that early applications are preferable but, according to the group's senior vice president for education, Maryssa O'Connor, there "is still plenty of time for families to submit their applications and secure places for their children". While each institution has its own approach to admissions, a common theme is a focus on well-rounded students. For Gems, inclusivity is a key principle. “Students are assessed only to understand their learning needs and to ensure the school is able to meet these needs and provide the right level of support," Ms O'Connor said. With so many options available, school leaders advise parents to carefully assess their choices based on their child's individual needs and interests. "Parents should consider the school's philosophy and how well it aligns with their child's learning style and interests," Ms Malpani said. "Factors like curriculum, extra-curricular opportunities, teacher-student ratio, and emphasis on values and life skills are important." "It’s vital that parents take time to meet with the school’s leadership team so they can ask the questions that are most important to them, and that they tour the school either in person or virtually," Ms O'Connor added. "It’s about arming yourself with as much knowledge as possible so that you can be confident in your decision and know that your child will be happy in the school’s unique environment."