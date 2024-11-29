President Sheikh Mohamed meets Afghan ambassador in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Badruddin Maulana, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UAE, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassador and wished him every success in his new role, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Maulana, meanwhile, extended his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

