President Sheikh Mohamed meets Badruddin Maulana, Afghanistan's ambassador to the UAE, at Al Shati Palace. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Badruddin Maulana, Afghanistan's ambassador to the UAE, at Al Shati Palace. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Afghan ambassador in Abu Dhabi

UAE leader wishes Taliban representative well in new role

The National

November 29, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed received Badruddin Maulana, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UAE, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the ambassador and wished him every success in his new role, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Maulana, meanwhile, extended his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

Veil (Object Lessons)
Rafia Zakaria
​​​​​​​Bloomsbury Academic

Business Insights
  • As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses. 
  • SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income. 
  • Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.
Singham Again

Director: Rohit Shetty

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone

Rating: 3/5

Updated: November 29, 2024, 3:07 PM

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today