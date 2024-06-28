UAE genome programme 'to transform medical care for Emiratis'

A health chief involved in the nationwide drive to crack the genetic code of one million Emiratis and advance treatments for rare and chronic diseases says he wants to see the Emirates on top in the field of genomics.

The Emirati Genome Programme – launched in Abu Dhabi in 2019 before being expanded across the Emirates – has already collected blood samples and DNA swabs from more than 600,000 citizens to bolster the health of the nation for future generations.

The ambitious mission to map the genetic makeup of the Emirati population aims to foster a better understanding of diseases, pave the way for tailored health care and ensure more preventive medicine is brought to the market.

Mohamed Al Ameri, head of studies and special projects at Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, said the initiative would provide much-needed insight into the genetic profile of Arab patients, with previous studies largely focusing on people of European heritage.

“I want to see the UAE on top when it comes to genomics,” said Dr Al Ameri. “But the main goal of this project is to benefit humanity.

“The Emirati Genome Programme is specifically tailored to the region and ethnic background of the UAE, as 90 per cent of genomic studies worldwide are currently based on European backgrounds.

“There is a limited representation of the Arab genome reference. The programme will enrich current data by producing a reference genome specific to UAE citizens and drive large-scale scientific discovery.”

Data gathered will help inform healthcare strategies and improve diagnosis and preventative measures for a raft of conditions and diseases, he said.

“The Emirati Genome Programme will equip healthcare practitioners with quality information that will enable them to provide advanced diagnosis, treatment options and personalised and preventive programmes tailored to an individual’s unique genetic make-up,” he said.

“It will also help to predict and prevent present and future genetic diseases better and implement new therapies for rare and chronic diseases.”

Assessing the root cause of disease

Genome sequencing can help diagnose conditions caused by changes in the DNA.

It is hoped that cancers and other inherited diseases like sickle-cell anaemia could be controlled in the future thanks to such medical advances.

Hereditary cancer accounts for about 10 per cent of cases of the disease worldwide.

Hereditary breast and ovarian cancers originate from specific gene mutations called BRCA1 and/or BRCA2. A simple test can show if a woman carries these genes.

The risk of inheriting a gene mutation increases in the case of consanguineous marriages, which is where second cousins, or closer, marry.

The Emirates Genome Council – established in 2021 – studied 50,000 genetic samples from Emiratis and found more than five million novel gene variants.

The council, headed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is training more than 1,000 medical professionals to support the programme.

“These findings significantly enhance understanding of the local population and have the potential to reshape knowledge of genetic associations with disorders, unlock new insights into pharmacogenomics, and pave the way for transformative advancements in various research areas,” said Dr Al Ameri.

This month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set out the importance of the initiative at a UAE Cabinet meeting.

“The contribution of more than 600,000 citizens ensures the development of a clear map of genetic and hereditary diseases in the country … and helps in developing medicines specific to these diseases,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Vice President.

“We call on everyone to co-operate with this comprehensive national medical programme in a way that makes our society healthier and our generations healthier.”

A pilot programme for premarital screening will also begin, which will include all genetic and hereditary diseases, Sheikh Mohammed said.

The road to one million

Dr Al Ameri is eager for all Emiratis to take part. Samples can be given voluntarily at many healthcare centres and some malls.

The information provided is strictly confidential and cannot be accessed without the consent of the participant.

In March, an agreement was made to allow Emiratis to provide samples at Saudi German Hospital sites in Dubai, Ajman and Sharjah.

A list of centres where people can give samples is available on the genome programme website.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has already incorporated optional genetic checks into its premarital screening programme, to test for more than 840 medical conditions.

A partnership was announced in October between the Department of Health and health technology company M42 – which operates Abu Dhabi Health Data Services – to allow a broader exchange of health information of participants in the Emirati Genome Programme.

Dr Ahmad Al Awadhi, senior vice president for community outreach at M42, which is playing a key role in shaping the programme, said: "The main slogan is – creating a healthier Emirati society and providing innovative healthcare solutions for our future and generations to come.

“Future generations will thank us for this programme, for offering the best medical care and a healthier society. We ask every Emirati to support this programme.”

He said the UAE was the only country that had gathered more than 600,000 samples in such a short period.