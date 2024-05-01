Sheikh Mansour discusses trade with Iranian minister

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two men discussed UAE-Iran co-operation, particularly in terms of expanding bilateral trade, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, came as the UAE-Iran joint economic commission convened from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It comes as the two countries continue to re-engage diplomatically, following the return of the UAE ambassador to Tehran in 2022 after the downgrading of ties in 2016.

Iran imported $20.8 billion of goods from the UAE in its last fiscal year, ending in March 2024, according to the country's customs body.

Re-engagement with Iran has also been positive across the Gulf, with analysts saying that Saudi Arabia has reaped the benefits of rapprochement.