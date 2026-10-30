Four children among five killed as flash floods hit Syria

Five people died, including four children, as heavy rain and flash floods hit northern and eastern Syria.

The children drowned in two separate incidents in rural Raqqa province and another died in Deir Ezzor, the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management said. An adult died in Raqqa.

Civil Defence personnel have rescued 25 people trapped by floodwater or stranded in vehicles. But five remain missing after flash floods that first struck northern and eastern areas of the country on Wednesday.

The rain and floods caused a bridge to collapse in Raqqa, cutting off a road linking the region to neighbouring Aleppo, state news agency Sana reported. Footage circulated online showed a military helicopter rescuing several people from their stranded vehicle in Deir Ezzor.

The ministry said 375 families were evacuated from flooded displacement camps in rural Raqqa.

Syria's shattered infrastructure is still recovering from the effects of the civil war that began in 2011. The damage caused by the conflict means the country is particularly susceptible to the effects of heavy winter rain.

Many Syrians remain displaced despite the war ending in December 2024, when rebels overthrew the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad. The country's government, led by President Ahmad Al Shara, has worked hard to turn a new page and welcomed outside investment.