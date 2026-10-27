Loud bang as drone is intercepted in Baghdad

A drone was intercepted near the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Tuesday, causing a loud bang, an official said.

“The sound heard in Baghdad resulted from the handling of a drone in the vicinity of the Green Zone,” said Maj Gen Saad Maan, the head of the government's Security Media Cell.

The drone was unidentified and was dealt with, Mr Maan added. No damage or casualties were reported.

The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad houses government buildings, parliament and foreign embassies, including the US Embassy, and is frequently targeted by drones and rockets.

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