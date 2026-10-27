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The fortified Green Zone in Baghdad is home to government buildings and embassies. EPA
The fortified Green Zone in Baghdad is home to government buildings and embassies. EPA

Loud bang as drone is intercepted in Baghdad

Unidentified drone was taken down near heavily fortified Green Zone

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

October 27, 2026

A drone was intercepted near the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Tuesday, causing a loud bang, an official said.

“The sound heard in Baghdad resulted from the handling of a drone in the vicinity of the Green Zone,” said Maj Gen Saad Maan, the head of the government's Security Media Cell.

The drone was unidentified and was dealt with, Mr Maan added. No damage or casualties were reported.

The heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad houses government buildings, parliament and foreign embassies, including the US Embassy, and is frequently targeted by drones and rockets.

This is a developing story …

Updated: October 27, 2026, 11:54 AM