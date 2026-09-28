Israel strips Dutch diplomats of status over settlement trade ban

Israel has given Dutch diplomats working in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, seven days to surrender their Israeli-issued credentials, escalating a dispute over the Netherlands' ban on trade with Israeli settlements.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the Netherlands' embassy in Israel had been informed of the decision on Sunday evening, after the Dutch restrictions entered into force last week.

"Dutch diplomats operating in Ramallah must return their Israeli-issued diplomatic documentation within seven days," Mr Saar said in a statement posted on X.

"After this period, the diplomatic privileges and immunities granted to them by the State of Israel will expire," he added.

The Netherlands' new measures took effect on Tuesday last week. They prohibit importing, buying or selling goods originating from Israeli settlements in territories occupied by Israel. They also ban related brokerage and intermediary services.

The Dutch government said trade in goods produced within Israel's internationally recognised borders remained unaffected.

Mr Saar said the Netherlands could continue representing its interests with the Palestinians, but would have to operate from Palestinian Authority territory rather than territory that Israel considers its own.

"If the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests with the Palestinians, it may do so from Palestinian Authority territory, rather than from the territory of the State of Israel," he said.

He portrayed the move as retaliation for Dutch policies towards Israel.

"Israel will not ignore measures intended to harm it," Mr Saar said. "Any country that acts in a hostile and unilateral manner against Israel will lose influence and relevance in the region."

Wider pressure

Israel removed Dutch representatives from an international Gaza support centre in Kiryat Gat last month, citing Dutch government actions against Israel.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on Israel's latest move.

The dispute comes amid wider western pressure over Israeli settlement policy.

Britain, Canada and France have also announced restrictions on settlement goods, although Israel has not taken comparable action against those countries.

Israel captured the West Bank in 1967, and the territory has since been under Israeli military occupation. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jewish settlers have moved to the territory, with illegal settlement expansion accelerating rapidly under the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UN and most countries regard the settlements as illegal under international law governing military occupations. Israel disputes that interpretation and says the territory's status is disputed.

On Sunday, far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to “go to war” in the West Bank, dismantle the Palestinian Authority and carry out military operations there similar to those in Gaza.