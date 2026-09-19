Syria arrests five Assad-era air force officers over strikes on civilians

Syrian security forces arrested five former air force officers accused of planning and carrying out strikes that resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of residential areas under the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad.

The former officers, including an air force commander, were arrested in operations in the coastal province of Tartus, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

“Our specialised units, in co-operation with the Counter-Terrorism Department, have carried out a series of precise security operations, leading to the arrest of five senior officers and leaders of the air force in the former regime,” said Abdul Aal Mohammad Abdul Aal, head of the coastal province’s internal security.

Investigations found that the officers were involved in the "planning, management and execution of air strikes … that targeted populated areas, resulting in the destruction of residential areas and infrastructure, the forced displacement of residents and significant human casualties," he added.

Those detained were identified as Maj Gen Mohammad Fajr Ali, Brig Gen pilot Abdullah Ali Mualla, Col pilot Nidal Hussein Saleh, Col Mohammad Ali Salim and Lt Col pilot Talib Abdul Karim Hassan.

Mr Abdul Aal said aircraft, airbases and field command centres were used to carry out massive strikes on populated areas, which resulted in the destruction of civilian areas and infrastructure, forced displacement and mass casualties.

Al Assad and other senior members of his regime have been accused by human rights groups of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of chemical weapons, torture and enforced disappearances. The former president and other former officials have been sentenced to death in Syria.

Syrian security forces in Tartus. SANA Show caption: Syrian security forces in Tartus. SANA

Ahmad Al Shara, who is now Syrian President, led rebels in an 11-day offensive that ended five decades of Assad family rule in late 2024. The government captured hundreds of former officials and security operatives, but many from the upper echelons fled, with some now in Russia, including Al Assad.

The government cracked down on forces loyal to the former regime since taking power. Syrian authorities said this month that they had arrested nine former pilots, including three generals, accused of taking part in deadly bombings under Al Assad.