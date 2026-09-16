Architects of brutal women's rights crackdown consolidate their power in Iran

Security chiefs in Iran responsible for crimes against humanity during a violent crackdown on nationwide protests in 2022 continue to control a “deadly state machinery of repression”, Amnesty International has said.

In a 1,000-page report, the rights organisation detailed how Iranian authorities used murder, torture, enforced disappearance, imprisonment and rape to crush an uprising sparked in September 2022 by the death in police custody of a Kurdish woman, Zhina Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating headscarf laws.

The months-long movement, which came to be known as the Women, Life, Freedom uprising, challenged decades of curbs on women’s freedoms but also dire economic conditions and iron-fisted rule by Iran’s clerical leadership.

This week's anniversary of Ms Amini's death prompted general strikes in parts of Iran, and victims' relatives have memorialised their loved ones on social media despite the risks of doing so in Iran.

“If you were among us today, what would you be doing? Would we still see the same passion for life in your eyes?” Ms Amini’s father, Amjad, wrote in an address to his dead daughter posted on Instagram.

Quote The extensive evidence gathered and analysed in our report leaves no doubt: Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity to crush the 2022 Woman Life Freedom uprising. Agnes Callamard ,

Amnesty International secretary general

To crush the 2022 movement prompted by Ms Amini’s death, Iranian authorities “waged a widespread and systematic attack” against a civilian population as part of a state policy of “using lethal force to obliterate dissent”, said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general.

The organisation identified by name 377 protesters and bystanders killed during the crackdown on the demonstrations, including 56 children. The victims came disproportionately from Iran’s Baloch and Kurdish ethnic minorities, Amnesty said, and added that the real death toll is much higher.

A UN fact-finding mission previously found that Iranian authorities used shotguns, assault rifles and submachine-guns against demonstrators in what they described as “unlawful and extrajudicial killings”.

An “architecture of impunity” within Iran’s legal frameworks continues to allow repeated cycles of mass killings of protesters in the country, Ms Callamard added. The latest were in January, when security forces killed thousands of people in a matter of days during protests sparked by a worsening economic crisis.

Many of the methods used against protesters in the Women, Life, Freedom movement that Amnesty documented, such as deadly gunfire at close range, also featured in survivors’ testimonies from January’s protests.

Amnesty identified 87 officials who it claims were responsible for the 2022 crackdown and should be investigated for crimes against humanity.

They also include late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces before his death in a US-Israeli strike in February. Former deputy minister of interior for police and security Majid Mir Ahmadi and dozens of other commanders from the IRGC and the Faraja, Iran’s police force, were also identified.

Some have been rising through the ranks of power since they helped orchestrate the 2022 crackdown.

They include then interior minister Ahmad Vahidi, who was appointed head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps this year following his predecessors’ deaths in US-Israeli air strikes.

Police special forces commander Mohammad Alizamani was moved from Kurdistan province to Greater Tehran, where he wields more power including responsibility for the capital city.

Amnesty called on the UN General Assembly to create a global criminal justice mechanism to prosecute those most implicated in crimes against humanity in Iran.

Many of the people identified “remain in positions from which they can unleash further deadly repression, while some even climbed the chain of command after the crimes against humanity in 2022”, Ms Callamard said.

“The cost of continued impunity has been devastating. It is beyond time to establish an international criminal justice mechanism for Iran before another protest massacre.”

"The normalisation of mass protest killings in Iran must end," Raha Bahreini, an Iran researcher at Amnesty International, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Iranians continue to bear the brunt of the fallout of the war with the US and Israel, which has killed thousands of people, destroyed infrastructure, and worsened already dire economic conditions. Under the pretext of wartime conditions, Iranian authorities have accelerated executions, allowed a sharp deterioration in prison conditions and continued crackdowns on dissent, human rights groups say. Parts of the country continue to face military strikes despite multiple ceasefires.

In an apparent threat to dissenters, Iran’s police chief, Ahmad Reza Radan, this week warned against “insecurity” in an interview with the state news agency.

“If ‘treason’ – at the enemy’s invitation – seeks to create insecurity, we will regard it as an enemy and treat it as such. We have no qualms about this whatsoever,” he told Irna.

The warning came after a coalition of Kurdish groups called on Iranians across the country to go on strike and shut their businesses on September 16, the anniversary of Ms Amini’s death. Video footage released by campaign groups on Wednesday showed shops and businesses shut and streets empty in Kurdish-majority towns and cities.

The young woman was arrested in Tehran in September 2022 after Iran's morality police accused her of failing to comply with compulsory hijab rules. A UN fact-finding mission later found that she was subject to physical violence in custody that led to her death. Iranian authorities have denied responsibility for her death.

As well as Ms Amini’s family, relatives of protesters killed in the 2022 movement sparked by her death have posted online memorials to mark the anniversary.

Relatives of Hadis Najafi, killed in Karaj, near Tehran, four years ago this month, said in an Instagram video posted on Monday that they were lighting a candle in memory “of not one, not dozens, but thousands of the homeland’s eternal names” killed during multiple uprisings.