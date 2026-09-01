Series of strikes hit Gaza amid reports of commando operation and clashes

A series of Israeli strikes has hit areas west of Gaza city in the northern part of the Palestinian territory amid conflicting reports of a commando operation targeting a Hamas unit.

Witnesses reported to The National on Tuesday that at least 15 Israeli air strikes took place in Al Katiba area, while drones also dropped explosives.

Two vehicles were targeted on nearby streets, and attempts by Palestinian medics were made to recover bodies from inside the two cars. Several families and civilians were trapped in homes and shops as the clashes unfolded.

Palestinian media reported that an Israeli commando unit had attempted to deploy for an operation against a Hamas unit before clashes erupted between the two sides. Other media reported that the violence was between Hamas fighters and Israeli-linked local militiamen.