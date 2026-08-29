Soaring temperatures lead to deaths and power cuts in Tunisia

Hundreds of Tunisians took to the streets of the capital Tunis to demand the resignation of President Kais Saied as anger over severe water and electricity shortages, rising living costs and extreme summer heat fuels discontent with his government.

Tunisia has endured an exceptionally hot summer, with a second major heatwave in late August pushing temperatures close to 50ºC in some parts.

The central city of Kairouan reached 49.8ºC on Wednesday, while five other Tunisian cities also ranked among the world's 20 hottest locations that day. The extreme temperatures have coincided with widespread power cuts and water shortages, in what Mr Saied called “deliberately planned acts of sabotage” during a meeting at the Palace of Carthage.

The protests have been growing for several weeks, with demonstrators accusing the government of failing to address deteriorating public services and living conditions.

The demonstrations are part of a wider opposition movement that has gained momentum since Mr Saied seized broad powers in July 2021, suspending parliament and later concentrating authority in the presidency.

Protesters are rallying behind the chant “neither water, nor electricity, nor freedom”.

A syndicate of young doctors released a statement on social media in which it said that “emergency departments are recording an unprecedented rise in deaths and hospital admissions due to heatstroke and soaring temperatures, as well as deaths among prisoners inside a number of emergency departments”.

“Doctors and nurses working in emergency departments are experiencing extreme exhaustion under pressure that exceeds the capacity of the healthcare system,” the medics added.

The syndicate asked the government to declare a public health emergency immediately, which would allow authorities to mobilise additional resources and co-ordinate a nationwide response to the heatwave and mounting pressure on hospitals.

Online initiatives to provide clean drinking water are proliferating, with coffee shops offering free water to anyone who brings a bottle. Tunisians living abroad and travelling home are also organising the purchase and distribution of water filters for family and friends.