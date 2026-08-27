China's Xi Jinping to make first state visit to Egypt in decade

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Egypt in the coming days for talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.

The two leaders will discuss their countries' strategic partnership and regional and international issues, the presidential spokesman said.

The announcement did not specify the exact date of the visit. However, Beijing's foreign ministry and the state-run CGTN channel said the trip would take place between August 30 and September 3, following Mr Xi's attendance at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Bishkek, alongside a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

It will be Mr Xi's first visit to Egypt since January 2016, when he travelled to Cairo as part of a Middle East tour that also took him to Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The stop comes as the two states prepare to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, a milestone Egyptian and Chinese officials have flagged repeatedly at recent meetings.

Egypt and China elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2014 during Mr El Sisi's first visit to Beijing. He returned in May 2024 for the China-Arab States Co-operation Forum, where the two sides adopted a three-year action plan for 2024-2026 covering areas including trade, investment, technology, climate change and security.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang followed with a two-day visit to Cairo in July 2025, during which the governments signed agreements on finance, e-commerce, health and low-carbon development and their central banks agreed to expand the use of local currencies in trade settlement.

Trade has grown alongside the political warming but remains heavily skewed.

Egypt's state statistics agency recorded bilateral trade of about $17.4 billion in 2024, with Chinese shipments to Egypt of $15.5 billion. The Egyptian Commercial Service put trade at roughly $20.8 billion in 2025, with Chinese exports of $19.9 billion against Egyptian exports of $819 million.

China has been Egypt's largest trading partner for more than a decade, and Cairo has repeatedly pressed for wider access to the Chinese market and for Chinese firms to shift manufacturing onshore, particularly in electric vehicles, solar components and desalination.