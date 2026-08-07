Human rights alliance calls for chemical weapons investigation in Sudan

An international alliance of activists has called for an independent investigation into allegations of chemical weapons use by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

The Sudan Coalition was formed at a meeting in Kenya of African human rights groups, whose final declaration called for stronger action from global leaders to help end the brutal civil war in Sudan.

The Sudanese army is accused of using chemical weapons during fighting against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over control of the nation's capital, Khartoum. The US imposed new sanctions last month on Sudan's military-aligned government over the alleged use of chemical weapons.

The US State Department said the punitive action would restrict Sudan's access to US financing and exports and ban state-owned Sudanese airlines from using American airspace.

The Sudan Coalition called for an international force to be brought in to protect civilians and urged the creation of safe humanitarian corridors, as fighting between the army, the RSF and allied militias rages.

Previous efforts by the African Union, the UN and other international bodies have failed to achieve a breakthrough to end the conflict, which began in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people.

The meeting also warned of worsening humanitarian crises and rising famine risks, and estimated that about 16 million people had been displaced. About 4.5 million of those had fled to neighbouring countries.

The activists also raised concerns over the treatment of Sudanese refugees, citing reports of discrimination, detention and forced deportations.

They condemned the reported use of chemical weapons in the conflict and called for a transparent, independent international investigation. The coalition urged Sudanese authorities to work with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and allow access for technical teams to verify the allegations.

The declaration said any future political settlement should be based on accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, respect for international humanitarian law, and a transition to civilian rule.

It also called for unrestricted access for international fact-finding missions investigating abuses in Sudan.

Participants in the coalition said the alliance would work on a unified African approach to Sudan and support initiatives seeking a negotiated resolution to the conflict. These include efforts led by the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The war between the SAF and the RSF erupted in April 2023 after a power struggle between the army chief and de facto ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo escalated into open conflict. Fighting began in the capital, Khartoum, before spreading across much of the country.