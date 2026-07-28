Israeli drones hit south Lebanon's Nabatieh as military demolishes homes

Three Israeli drones hit the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Tuesday, after the Israeli military demolished homes overnight in multiple areas that it occupies in the region.

The air strikes hit an apartment building in Nabatieh Al Fawqa, on the city's southern outskirts, which has become a focal point of Israeli attacks on areas outside its occupied zone.

This is despite the supposed truce between Hezbollah and the Israeli military, and the beginning of the pilot zone scheme under which Israel withdraws forces from areas it occupies and the Lebanese army moves in to establish control.

The Israeli military also continues to carry out extensive air strikes on the nearby Ali Al Taher hills, which it says are home to a vital Hezbollah underground base that houses fighters.

Detonations were reported by state media in the villages and towns of Al Qusayr on Tuesday morning, along with those overnight in Aadchit, Kfar Tebnit, Taybeh, Haddatha and Deir Seryan.

Dozens of homes were reported to have been destroyed. While the Israeli military has continued to destroy south Lebanese villages it occupies at whim, this marks a particularly violent period.

Israeli conduct in southern Lebanon – including widespread displacement, the destruction of villages and preventing civilians from returning home – could amount to war crimes, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said.

His remarks during a visit to Beirut came a day after the Lebanese army accused Israel of preventing it from taking full control of designated pilot zones implemented last week as part of the US-brokered Lebanon-Israel peace framework.