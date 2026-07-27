Lebanese army says Israel obstructing implementation of pilot zone scheme

The Lebanese army has accused Israel of obstructing its deployment and the return of residents to designated areas in southern Lebanon through continued attacks and the “systematic destruction” of homes.

“The Israeli occupation forces continue their attacks and violations of existing understandings and international laws through the systematic destruction and bulldozing of homes, shelling and combing with machine guns in several southern areas,” the Lebanese Armed Forces said in a statement on Sunday night.

The condemnation came shortly before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told his cabinet that Israel would resist US pressure to withdraw its forces from south Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

The Lebanese army last week entered the southern town of Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh after Israeli troops withdrew, as part of a trilateral framework agreement reached in US-mediated direct talks between Lebanon and Israel.

The town and the nearby villages of Froun and Srifa lie in two “pilot zones” for Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of Lebanese troops under the agreement. The process, including the disarming of Hezbollah in areas taken over by the army, is intended to lead to the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the large areas of southern Lebanon that they occupied after the Iran-backed Lebanese group began launching attacks on Israel in early March.

However, Israeli attacks are obstructing the Lebanese army’s deployment and disrupting its operations, and preventing displaced residents from returning home, the military said. It also accused Israeli forces of continuing home demolitions, burning farmland, shelling and gunfire across the south.

Israeli gunfire near the Lebanese army's positions in Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh and Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh is obstructing the execution of its missions, it said in a statement.

“At the same time, the army continues to escort the return of residents to the town of Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, and carries out its missions in the town to preserve the safety of citizens, and in the areas of Froun and Srifa,” it added.

Lebanese troops reported Israeli gunfire as they deployed in Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh on Tuesday last week. Residents eager to return to their homes were barred from entering until Friday as army units swept the town for mines and unexploded ordnance, and ambulances removed the bodies of Hezbollah fighters killed in exchanges in ​the town.

“We've been waiting for this moment for almost five months,” one of the residents, ⁠Mohammed Darwish, told Reuters after civilians were allowed to enter.

“We want to go in and check,” he said. “We're happy that we're ​going in ⁠today.”

More than half of the town has been destroyed and many of the homes ⁠still standing are badly damaged, according to the mayor, Abed Ezzeddin.

However, the destruction has not deterred some residents from deciding to remain in the town.

“My house is destroyed, and my children's house is destroyed. Everything is destroyed,” said another resident, Abu Ali Ezzeddin. “I'm planning to stay because my livelihood is here.”