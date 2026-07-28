Iraqi PM in Turkey for talks on energy, water and security

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi is in Turkey on Tuesday with a government delegation to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ministers to discuss deepening bilateral co-operation.

Mr Al Zaidi’s office said the talks will focus on “the fields of economy, water, security and investment”.

Both leaders will also discuss “issues of mutual interest related to the region”, its statement added.

The visit will also focus on “discussing mechanisms for implementing bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, and following up on joint infrastructure projects and developing them, in a way that serves the interests of the two neighbouring countries”.

Energy is expected to dominate the agenda. Turkey remains Iraq’s most important outlet to global markets, with the Iraq-Turkey pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan historically carrying a significant share of Iraqi exports.

The countries are set to sign a 12-month deal for Turkey to continue pumping Iraqi crude through the 970km pipeline. It has operated on and off since the 1970s and remains central to Iraq’s plans to raise production and diversify export routes.

The current agreement is set to expire at the end of this month. The pipeline issue has gained new urgency as Iraq pushes to diversify export routes away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Trade is another key pillar. Bilateral trade exceeded $20 billion in 2024, making Turkey one of Iraq’s top trading partners. Turkish construction firms are among the largest foreign contractors in Iraq, working on housing, roads, hospitals and industrial zones, particularly in northern and central provinces.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to review mechanisms for implementing previous MoUs signed under the Development Road project – a proposed $17 billion transport and energy corridor linking the Iraqi port of Al Faw on the Arabian Gulf to Turkey by rail and road.

Baghdad sees the project as a way to position Iraq as a transit hub between Asia and Europe, while Ankara views it as an alternative trade route that bypasses maritime chokepoints.

Water will also feature prominently. Iraq has repeatedly raised concerns over reduced flows of the Tigris and Euphrates due to Turkish dams. Previous agreements did not include commitments for data sharing and a minimum release, and implementation has been inconsistent amid drought and climate pressures. Mr Al Zaidi is expected to push for a more binding framework ahead of the dry season.

On security, the two countries share an interest in combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which maintains bases in northern Iraq. Turkey has carried out cross-border operations against the group, while Iraq has moved to label the PKK a banned organisation and increase border co-ordination.

The Iraqi PM’s trip to Ankara comes as Baghdad is engaging with neighbours to stabilise supply chains and investment. The government has in recent weeks held talks with Lebanon and Syria on energy transit and is preparing for a visit to Saudi Arabia focused on Gulf integration.

For Turkey, closer ties with Iraq offer economic opportunities and a chance to secure its southern border. For Iraq, Turkey represents both a vital export route and a major investor at a time when Baghdad is seeking to rebuild infrastructure and create jobs.