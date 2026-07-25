At least 35 killed and dozens injured in Syria bus collision

A collision ⁠between two passenger buses on ⁠the Deir Ezzor-Damascus road killed 35 people, ⁠a ‌health ministry ​official told state news agency Sana on Saturday.

At least 30 people were injured in the deadly accident.

The ​collision involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and ​a civilian passenger bus, ​Sana reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

A military helicopter helps evacuate injured passengers from Palmyra Airport to the Homs Military Hospital. AFP Info

Defence ‌Ministry ⁠helicopters helped evacuate the injured and recover the bodies, transporting them from Palmyra airport ​to ​a ⁠military hospital in Homs, the agency added.

Foreign ⁠Minister Asaad Al Shibani offered ⁠condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.