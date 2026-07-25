At least 35 killed and dozens injured in Syria bus collision

A collision between two passenger buses on the Deir Ezzor-Damascus road killed 35 people, a health ministry official told state news agency Sana on Saturday.
At least 30 people were injured in the deadly accident.
The collision involved a bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus, Sana reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
Defence Ministry helicopters helped evacuate the injured and recover the bodies, transporting them from Palmyra airport to a military hospital in Homs, the agency added.
Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.