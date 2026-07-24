Yemen appoints first female foreign minister

Yemen’s internationally recognised government appointed its first female foreign minister on Friday in a cabinet reshuffle.

Afrah Al Zouba, who has an extensive background in politics and development, made history for Yemeni women when a presidential decree was issued late on Thursday.

Ms Al Zouba previously served as minister of planning and international co-operation. She also worked for Yemen’s National Dialogue, an attempt to develop a new constitution, and for a bureau overseeing aid delivery.

She has degrees in business administration and health economics, as well as a pharmacy degree from Sanaa University.

The British ambassador in Yemen, Abda Sharif, said Ms Al Zouba will “bring her extensive expertise, high professionalism and dedication to fulfilling her duties”.

“I look forward to strengthening the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Yemen,” Ms Sharif said on X.

In a previous first for women, Yemen's government in April named Jamila Ali Rajaa as ambassador to the US. Ms Rajaa is a career diplomat known for her work on peacebuilding. She has advised European governments involved in Yemen peace efforts, including those of Germany and the UK, as well as the UN.

Yemen is facing challenges amid renewed threats from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014 and ousted the internationally recognised government, which has since operated mainly from the southern port city of Aden.

This week, the Houthis announced a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia, sparking fears of further chaos for Gulf trade.

The move, which the Houthis described as a response to a Saudi blockade of Yemen, threatens to worsen the regional conflict and shut off a critical route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

The route through Bab Al Mandeb strait and on to the Red Sea is a crucial corridor for much of Europe’s energy supplies. It is also a key passage for imports to Saudi Arabia.