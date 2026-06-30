What we know: Trump says Doha talks are to take place, but Iran insists no meeting is scheduled

US President Donald Trump said Iran requested talks and that a meeting would take place in Doha on Tuesday. The White House said his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, would travel to Qatar for high-level meetings, while technical discussions would take place on the sidelines.

Iran denied any negotiations were planned. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran's technical delegation would travel to Doha only to follow up on implementing the deal signed by Tehran and Washington on June 17. The visit had "no relation" to any meeting with US officials, he added.

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Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha."

Speaking later in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said: "The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not. We're going to find out," while adding that "we're winning militarily". He repeated that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner would travel to Doha for high-level meetings and that "on the sidelines of those high-level talks, there will be the technical talks" focused on the initial deal. She added that the US believed it was honouring the ceasefire with Iran and warned that any further attacks on commercial ships in the region would be met with force.

Mr Baghaei said: "We will not have any negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days." He added that the Iranian delegation would instead monitor the implementation of the interim agreement, including US commitments on oil exports and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of contention. French President Emmanuel Macron said his country and Oman had agreed to work with partners on demining the waterway to ensure free and unconditional navigation.

Tension remains high in the Strait of Hormuz. AFP Info