Bahrain and Kuwait targeted after US bombs Iran

​Iran ​has ​launched ⁠multiple missiles and ⁠drones toward ​Bahrain ⁠and Kuwait, ⁠in ‌the latest ​escalation in the Middle East.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, while Kuwait's military said its air defences were responding to “hostile missile and drone threats” early on Sunday.

A US official told Reuters the situation was still unfolding but that there were ​no ‌reported US ⁠casualties or ​major impact to ⁠US facilities.

Iran said it was targeting Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain's Port Salman.

The strikes came after two days of attacks by the US on Iranian targets, which were sparked by Iranian attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Here's a recap of what sparked the latest round of fighting:

Tuesday: The UN unveils two new corridors to shepherd stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz, running through Iranian and Omani territorial waters. Tehran pushes back, saying it was left out of the planning entirely.

Thursday: The Taiwanese-flagged Ever Lovely takes a hit from what is believed to be an Iranian drone off the Omani coast. The vessel sustains moderate damage; all crew members are unharmed.

Friday: Washington launches strikes on Iran, citing the Ever Lovely attack as a breach of the MoU. US forces hit Iranian missile and drone storage facilities along with coastal radar installations.

Saturday: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it hit back against American military assets across the region. Bahrain reports multiple drones entering its airspace. Separately, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations flags that a tanker has been hit by an unidentified projectile in the strait. The US military follows with a second round of strikes, taking out Iranian surveillance infrastructure, communications networks, air defence batteries, drone depots, and mine-laying capabilities.

Sunday: Iran escalates further, launching strikes against US positions in Bahrain and Kuwait, and warns that any future aggression will be met with a “crushing response”.