Arrested Syrian activist Hassan Akkad 'likely to be released soon'

Prominent Syrian content creator and activist Hassan Akkad, who was arrested in Damascus last week, is likely to be released soon, people close to him told The National on Sunday.

Following his arrest, the public prosecutor had said that the government cybersecurity team received complaints from individuals against Mr Akkad alleging “online defamation, insult and slander”. He added that "he was therefore held at the criminal investigation branch until his statement was recorded until the initial investigations could be presented to court in due process".

"Hassan is likely to be released from prison" soon, one of the people familiar with his case and in touch with his family and friends said on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the filmmaker was summoned by the Ministry of Information and the Cybercrime Unit after a series of legal complaints were filed against him by prominent businessmen, media figures and companies.

The complaints followed his public campaign “pay back the money you owe,” calling on wealthy Syrians to honour financial pledges they had made towards reconstruction and development initiatives.

The campaign focused on individuals who had publicly promised large donations but had allegedly failed to deliver the funds. Through social media posts and videos, the activist highlighted several cases, arguing that influential figures should be held accountable for commitments they had made to support Syria's recovery after years of conflict.

"One of the Syrian businessmen is associated with companies involved in the recovery and sale of materials from war-damaged areas, particularly around Damascus. He is widely regarded as having close ties to Maher Al Assad, brother of former president Bashar Al Assad," said a person familiar with the case.

Police College recruits during their graduation ceremony in Damascus. EPA Info

According to the activist, he attended a meeting at the Ministry of Information where discussions were cordial. The ministry later said one of the complaints concerned allegations of defamation and online abuse and that officials had attempted to resolve the dispute amicably before any court proceedings.

"The matter triggered a public dispute that was later settled through mediation," said a source close to the activist.

Following the controversy, he announced that one of the disputes had been resolved and subsequently withdrew from the accountability campaign. He also said he had received death threats through private messages warning him against publishing further material related to the issue.

On June 17, 2026, the activist was sitting with friends at a coffee shop in Damascus when several security personnel in civilian clothing entered the venue. Witnesses said some had covered faces and some were carrying weapons. According to those present, officers requested his mobile phone before informing him he was being detained. Friends said the personnel did not present an arrest warrant during the detention.

The campaign he is managing had said in a statement that he was arrested at a coffee shop in the Al Maliki neighbourhood of Damascus. He was with other journalists when five security officers entered the cafe, the campaign said.

Mr Akkad was previously detained during the regime of Bashar Al Assad. Human rights activist Celine Kasem said she was with Mr Akkad when he was arrested. “The fact that we are still operating under the same legal framework inherited from the Assad regime is deeply disappointing,” she wrote on X.

Ms Kasem said accountability should be directed at people accused of war crimes and corruption, “not toward people who are trying to hold them accountable”.