Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expected to arrive in Islamabad

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is preparing to travel to Islamabad with a small team on Friday, according to Pakistani sources.

The visit is understood to be a pre-negotiation meeting that could pave the way for a new round of peace talks with the US and could mark a significant shift in Tehran's approach to negotiations.

Islamabad has been in a state of readiness to host another round of talks since last weekend. Two hotels designated to host US and Iranian delegations told The National on Friday that authorities had asked them to remain closed until at least Monday.

Pakistani officials have also confirmed that the US military cargo planes that landed in Islamabad on Sunday with equipment and personnel to support a high-level visit remain at one of the city’s airports.

Mr Araghchi’s potential visit to Islamabad follows a phone call earlier on Friday with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

They discussed the status of the US-Iran ceasefire and the diplomatic efforts led by Islamabad, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.

Mr Dar underscored the importance of sustained dialogue to address outstanding issues, while Mr Araghchi acknowledged Pakistan's constructive mediation role, the foreign office said.

Mr Araghchi’s visit would come at a critical juncture. The ceasefire between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan on April 8, has been extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump but remains fragile.

The first round of peace talks between the two countries on April 11 and 12 ended without a deal.

Since then, Tehran has publicly baulked at returning to talks, citing the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the seizure of an Iranian container ship as violations of the truce.

“not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats”, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is not expected to travel with Mr Araghchi on Friday, said this week.

Yet behind the scenes, Pakistani officials have been working the phones relentlessly. Mr Araghchi has spoken separately with both Mr Dar and Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in recent days.

Washington has signalled its readiness for further negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, led the first round of talks and are expected to attend the second round, should it materialise.

A trip to Islamabad by Mr Araghchi could suggest Tehran has quietly decided the diplomatic track is worth preserving, even as its public rhetoric remains defiant.

For Pakistan, it would be a vindication of its continued efforts as mediator. With the ceasefire clock still ticking, even a low-key visit to Islamabad by an Iranian delegation would have significant implications.