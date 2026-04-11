Kuwait thwarts terror financing network

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday it has dismantled a 24-member cell accused of funnelling money to terrorist organisations, in what it described as a “pre-emptive” operation to protect national security.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency, the ministry said the network consisted of Kuwaiti nationals, including one individual whose citizenship had recently been revoked. Authorities also identified eight fugitives, among them another person stripped of citizenship.

Investigators said the cell raised funds by posing as religious and charitable actors, collecting donations from individuals who believed their money was going to legitimate humanitarian causes. Instead, the funds were diverted, stockpiled and prepared for transfer abroad on instructions from foreign entities.

The ministry said the operation uncovered a “serious breach of trust”, with donors misled into contributing through what appeared to be credible channels. Authorities seized significant cash holdings linked to the network during the crackdown.

Officials added that the group relied on a sophisticated financial structure, using commercial and professional businesses as fronts for laundering money. To avoid detection, funds were broken into smaller amounts and moved through multiple couriers via land and air routes.

Those arrested have been referred to prosecutors, while investigations continue to track down remaining suspects and dismantle any residual networks.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned the plots, warning they sought to destabilise Kuwait and spread chaos and sabotage. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait, praising its security forces for thwarting the operation and uncovering those involved.

Last month, Kuwait said it had detained 16 people accused of links to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Interior Ministry said 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese citizens affiliated with the Iran-backed group were arrested over a “sabotage plot” in the Gulf nation.