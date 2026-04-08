Ceasefire does not include Lebanon, Netanyahu says

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a two-week US-Iran ceasefire does not cover Lebanon, contradicting Tehran’s version of the agreement. - The Israeli leader backs President Donald Trump’s decision to pause strikes for two weeks, contingent on immediate Iranian concessions. - Conditions include opening the Strait of Hormuz and halting attacks on the US, Israel and regional countries, according to Mr Netanyahu’s office. - Tehran asserts the truce encompasses “all fronts,” including support for the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, revealing a sharp divergence with Jerusalem. - "The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday that the two-week ceasefire agreed to by the US and Iran does not include Lebanon, contradicting Tehran's account of the deal.

"Israel supports President [Donald] Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the [Strait of Hormuz] and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," the statement from Mr Netanyahu's office said.

The US had allegedly told Israel it would achieve its goals in the coming negotiations with Iran. "The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement added.

Israel's statement is at odds with Iran's announcement that the ceasefire includes the "cessation of the war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon".

This is a developing story ...