Lebanese soldiers gather at the site of an Israeli strike that hit a vehicle in Sidon. AFP
Lebanese soldiers gather at the site of an Israeli strike that hit a vehicle in Sidon. AFP
Lebanese soldiers gather at the site of an Israeli strike that hit a vehicle in Sidon. AFP
Lebanese soldiers gather at the site of an Israeli strike that hit a vehicle in Sidon. AFP

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MENA

Ceasefire does not include Lebanon, Netanyahu says

Israeli statement contradicts Iran's account of agreement with US

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

April 08, 2026

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday that the two-week ceasefire agreed to by the US and Iran does not include Lebanon, contradicting Tehran's account of the deal.

"Israel supports President [Donald] Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the [Strait of Hormuz] and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," the statement from Mr Netanyahu's office said.

The US had allegedly told Israel it would achieve its goals in the coming negotiations with Iran. "The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement added.

Israel's statement is at odds with Iran's announcement that the ceasefire includes the "cessation of the war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon".

This is a developing story ...

Updated: April 08, 2026, 4:22 AM
LebanonIsrael