Drone attack kills couple in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

A husband and wife were killed when a drone hit a house in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, authorities said.

The region's counter-terrorism service denounced the strike, in Zargazawi village, in the northern Erbil province, as “a violation of international law” and a “war crime”.

Erbil's governor, Omed Khosnaw, told local media that three drones struck the area, which has no known military presence.

No group claimed responsibility, but Iraqi militia groups linked to Iran have claimed most of the recent drone and rocket attacks in the country.

The region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack and identified one of the victims as a Peshmerga member.

“I condemn this heinous crime in the strongest terms and denounce its perpetrators,” Mr Barzani said in a statement.

“The targeting of civilians and civilian homes is a war crime,” he added. Barzani also said that he will seek the international community's help to “end the oppression and the unjustified attacks” against the people of Kurdistan.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara denounced the “assaults” on Iraqi Kurdistan during a phone call with the region's President Nechirvan Barzani.

The two leaders also discussed relations between Damascus and Baghdad, as well as the situation of Kurds in Syria, the Kurdistan regional presidency said.

Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr gather in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, to protest against the US and Israel. Getty Images Info

Since the start of the Iran war on February 28, Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility for hundreds of attacks. They have vowed to support Tehran and avenge the assassination of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Drone and rocket attacks have been carried out on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, a logistics hub at Baghdad International Airport used by US military personnel, Harir Air Base, which houses American troops, and the US consulate in Erbil, capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region. They have also claimed attacks against US troops in Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The US has also launched strikes against Iraqi militias and security personnel, including the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), with more than 100 fighters killed and about 300 injured since the outbreak of the conflict.

The latest was at dawn on Tuesday on a PMF base in Al Qaim, close to the border with Syria. At least one fighter was killed, the PMF said, blaming the US and Israel.