US and Iran race to find missing pilot as Trump refuses to outline response

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

The US and Iran are racing to locate a missing American crew member after two warplanes were shot down over Iran and the Gulf.

One of the aircraft, a two-seat F-15E fighter jet, was brought down by Iranian fire, officials on both sides said. A second aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, was also hit and reportedly crashed over Kuwait, with its pilot ejecting safely. Two other US airmen were rescued, but the fate of the F-15E crew member remains unclear.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it was searching an area in south-western Iran where the jet came down, while a local official offered a reward for anyone who captures or kills “enemy forces”.

The US has launched a recovery effort, though two Black Hawk helicopters involved in the search were also hit by Iranian fire before managing to leave Iranian airspace, according to US officials. The extent of injuries among the downed crews has not been confirmed.

US President Donald Trump said he would not outline a response if the missing service member is harmed. “We hope that’s not going to happen,” he clarified, adding separately that the incident would not derail efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

The episode highlights the increasing risks faced by US forces as the conflict intensifies. At least 365 American troops have been wounded since the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Pentagon, with casualties reported across all branches of the military. The death toll stands at 13, including personnel killed in hostile incidents and in an Iranian strike in Kuwait, as well as one service member who later died of wounds sustained in Saudi Arabia.

Iran has threatened “devastating strikes” against US and Israeli assets ahead of an April 6 deadline to reach a deal, warning of escalation if attacks continue. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam Al Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement early on Saturday that Iran’s armed forces would respond with “overwhelming force” to any further escalation.

Iran’s military command said targeting its power plants and bridges would trigger a significantly stronger response.