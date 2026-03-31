Q&A replay: Iran war, one month on

More than four weeks into the war, the conflict has reached a critical juncture. At the outset, US President Donald Trump suggested a four-to-six-week timeframe, with questions now being raised about how the situation is evolving.

As mediation efforts by Pakistan and Turkey continue, and Gulf states push for a ceasefire deal that would also curb Iran’s military capabilities, our panel tackles key questions on the latest escalations and possible scenarios if the conflict drags on.

Hosted by The National’s deputy foreign editor, Aveen Karim, the panel features Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi, senior editors Rory Reynolds and Mohamad Ali Harisi, and US senior correspondent Jihan Abdalla.