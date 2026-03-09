Beirut’s ‘Sports City’ turns into tent city as war displaces thousands

Sports fans once queued for admission in the main concourse of Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sport City Stadium. Now, rows of tents fill the floor.

Sports City has become a temporary refuge for residents displaced by war. At night, when the clamour subsides, displaced residents hear and feel every thud and vibration of Israeli strikes on nearby buildings, just a few hundred metres away.

Abdallah Abu Gharib slept in the stadium’s parking lot for three days while the site was being prepared to accommodate some of the overflow of people displaced by Israeli strikes, amid the renewed war between Israel and Hezbollah.

“Today is my second day here,” he told The National on Monday as he clacked his prayer beads from inside his tent, counting himself lucky to have a tarpaulin roof over his head. “The situation is a bit miserable but we just have to endure it.”

Mr Abu Gharib had not bathed in a week, since fleeing his home in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahieh.

“Psychologically, I’m OK,” he said. “But the bathrooms have no showers. I can’t exactly bathe in the street.”

Earlier that day, he watched as a plume of smoke, less than a kilometre away, bloomed out of Dahieh.

“It’s too dangerous,” he muttered under his breath. “I think I might leave.” Then he looked at The National’s reporter, bewildered, and laughed bitterly: “Leave where? Where is there to go?”

Mr Abu Gharib was eventually allowed inside Sports City after days in the parking lot where, like many still there, he had slept at his own risk. It is within Beirut’s so-called "red zone", a southern suburb marked by Israel as a target. Maps circulated on social media by the Israeli army showed the suburb encircled in red when they ordered the mass expulsion of residents from the suburb last week.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by Israeli strikes across Lebanon. Lebanese government estimates put the number of displaced people at least 667,831, although the real figure is probably higher, as many fleeing bombardment have rented apartments in safer areas or stay with relatives. With most government shelters in public schools at capacity, and many people sleeping in the streets, the government has resorted to converting sports stadiums and bus stations to shelter the displaced.

Displaced Lebanese army soldiers

The stadium has also become a temporary shelter for an unknown number of Lebanese army soldiers. One soldier, speaking while watching his children play outside the concourse, said that “many” soldiers and their families were sheltering there.

“These are soldiers who already live in the suburbs, and their families have nowhere to go,” said Naji Hammoud, director general of Lebanon’s sports facilities. “Their families are better off here than on the streets. It’s better to put them in the tents – and it’s better because we can ensure security inside the stadium.”

Organisers say the soldiers’ presence may help residents feel safer so close to the red zone, and could also deter strikes. Israel has hit several hotels and buildings housing displaced people in the past week, continuing a pattern observed by The National during the 2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah – leaving the wider community too frightened to host the predominantly Shiite Muslims.

About 750 people are now living inside Sports City as authorities and organisations work to “gradually” make the stadium habitable for up to 6,000 people, according to Mr Hammoud.

To ensure security, displaced people must put their name on a list compiled by the Social Affairs Ministry, which is then vetted by the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Outside the entrance to the stadium compound – guarded by Lebanese soldiers – dozens of people were still sleeping in cars or on the pavement in the parking lot on Monday, hoping to be admitted.

Among them was Wajida Zreik, in her 50s, who sleeps in her car with her nine-month-pregnant daughter, Fatima. They came to the stadium hoping for security clearance to be admitted.

Angered to tears, Ms Zreik said her entire family had been scattered by the war. Her son now sleeps in a mosque with his young daughter.

“We’ve become homeless in the streets,” she said. “Why should my pregnant daughter sleep in the car in her ninth month? Is that acceptable? Is that any way to live?

"My seven-year-old grandchild calls to tell me, ‘Grandma I’m hungry and cold’, and I can’t do anything for her except cry. Where do we go? What do we do?”