Members of the Syrian security forces stand guard in Latakia, after protests sparked by the bombing of a mosque in Homs. Reuters
News

MENA

Syrian authorities arrest 21 people allegedly linked to Assad regime in Latakia

Curfew comes into effect in coastal province after deadly violence

The National

December 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Authorities in Latakia arrested 21 people allegedly linked to the regime of Syria's former president Bashar Al Assad, as a curfew took hold in the provincial capital following violence that killed four people.

Security forces in the coastal province arrested the "former regime remnants who are involved in criminal acts, sectarian incitement and targeting internal security forces", state television reported.

It came after an overnight curfew was imposed until 6am local time on Wednesday in Latakia, a city in Syria's Alawite coastal heartland. Mr Al Assad is a member of the sect.

Four people were killed on Sunday during mass protests by the community over the bombing of a mosque in a predominantly Alawite area of Homs on Friday. Eight died and 18 were injured in the attack. The Saraya Ansar Al Sunna Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine Al Baba said Syria rejected "any acts of sabotage or attacks that affect the dignity of citizens or their property ... and the necessary legal measures will be taken against their perpetrators".

Hundreds of Alawites were killed in violence in the community's coastal heartland in March. Despite assurances from Damascus that all of Syria's communities will be protected, minorities remain wary of their future under the government of President Ahmad Al Shara.

Updated: December 31, 2025, 5:42 AM
