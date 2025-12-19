US President Trump nominates Marine Corps General for Jerusalem security post

US President Donald Trump has nominated Marine Corps Maj Gen Sean Salene for promotion to lieutenant general in connection with his appointment as US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem.
Gen Salene, who is currently performing the duties of US Central Command (Centcom) deputy commander, will replace Lieutenant General Michael Fenzel, who has held the post since November 2021. Gen Fenzel will step down later this month.
Gen Salene's promotion and new assignment are pending Senate confirmation.
The office in Jerusalem was set up in 2005 to “synchronise international support efforts and commitment to an enduring partnership between Israel and the Palestinian Authority”, according to the US Department of State.
The State Department says one of the office's missions is to “enhance security co-operation, lead coalition efforts in advising the Palestinian Authority on security sector reform”. It also aims to “facilitate and optimise co-ordination and communication” between the two sides and promote “opportunities for nations and organisations to contribute to development of a sustainable Palestinian security sector”.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration announced the closure of the office, however the decision has since been reversed. The office will continue its work within the US Embassy in Jerusalem instead of operating independently.
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said earlier this year that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had decided to end the Office of Palestinian Affairs, known as OPA, in its independent status and make it an office within the embassy.
The decision is “not a reflection on any outreach, or commitment to outreach, to the people of the West Bank or to Gaza”, Mr Bruce said.
The move will mean US security coordinator reporting directly to the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, rather than to the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence.
Lt Gen Patrick Frank, who is leading the Gaza Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), has been nominated to succeed Gen Salene as Centcom deputy commander.
The CMCC is a US initiative for the stabilisation of postwar Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into effect in October.
About 150 US soldiers are now based in a large warehouse in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, about 20km from the Gaza Strip.
The US is set to host talks in Miami on Friday to push the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Mr Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would probably visit him by the end of the year.
Fears are increasing that efforts to reach the second stage of the deal are stalling. Under the second stage, Israel is supposed to withdraw from its positions in Gaza, an interim authority is to govern the Palestinian territory instead of Hamas, and an international stabilisation force is to be deployed.
The ceasefire remains fragile with both sides alleging violations, and mediators fear that Israel and Hamas alike are stalling.
