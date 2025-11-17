Lebanese judge summons opponents of construction at breeding site for endangered seals

Two Lebanese environmental campaigners who seek to block the construction of a villa above a breeding site for the endangered Mediterranean monk seal have been summoned for questioning by a judge following a complaint by the owner of the land.

Paul Abi Rached, president of the NGO Terre Liban, who was summoned along with architect and activist Farid Abi Younes, will be questioned by a judge at the Criminal Investigations Department at the Ministry of Justice in Beirut at noon on Monday.

Both men have frequently demonstrated at the construction site overlooking the Mediterranean in Amchit, about 40 kilometres north of Beirut.

Mr Abi Rached was critical of officials for summoning the activists “instead of stopping” the construction of the villa.

“We are more powerful with all the truth we have in our hands. They violated the law and it's so clear,” he told The National.

A dispute over a monk seal cave in Amchit, Lebanon. Jamie Prentis / The National

“But, you know, it's Lebanon so it's an adventure really. We don't know what will happen.”

The Lebanese judicial system has long been seen as politically influenced. There have been recent efforts to correct this, including through a judicial independence law.

“At a time when calls continue to intensify for the protection of the Amchit monk seal cave and for holding those who violate environmental and urban planning laws accountable, it appears that the compass has shifted in the opposite direction,” said Terre Liban in a statement following the summons.

“The fact that activists are being summoned, instead of swiftly addressing the documented violations above the cave, raises legitimate questions among the public about the direction in which matters are heading.”

The Amchit cave is Lebanon’s best-known breeding site for the Mediterranean monk seal.

Environmentalists say the villa, which would extend three floors down, would jeopardise and pollute the cave. They are demanding an environmental impact assessment – which has also been ordered by the Ministry of Environment – to be carried out before any construction can continue.

Construction was halted by judicial order last month until a prosecutor for the region assesses a case filed by activists.

Activists said the construction of the villa is an example of abuse of the environment by a privileged elite in Lebanon and the privatisation of the country's coastline.

