Hannibal Qaddafi released after 10 years in Lebanese detention

Hannibal Qaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, was released on bail after being detained in Lebanon for nearly a decade without trial.
Mr Qaddafi had his $11 million bail reduced to $900,000 and his travel ban removed last week, a Lebanese official said.
Lebanon's National News Agency said he was released from the prison of the Internal Security Forces on Monday night after paying a $893,000 bail.
Mr Qaddafi was detained in 2015 after Lebanese authorities accused him of withholding information about the fate of Musa Al Sadr, an influential Lebanese Shiite cleric who disappeared during a trip to Libya in 1978. Mr Qaddafi, 49, was two years old at the time and held no senior position in the country as an adult.
"The bail was paid this morning," his lawyer, Laurent Bayon, told AFP on Monday. "It's the end of a nightmare for him that lasted 10 years."
In October, a judge ordered Mr Qaddafi's release against bail set at $11 million, which was reduced after an appeal by his defence team. Mr Bayon said his client was set to leave Lebanon for a "confidential" destination and added that he holds a Libyan passport. "If Qaddafi was able to be arbitrarily detained in Lebanon for 10 years, it's because the justice system was not independent," he said.
A Libyan official told The National last week that Mr Qaddafi might be released as part of a deal “to build again the diplomatic relations between Lebanon and Libya”. The government in Tripoli issued a statement welcoming the “intentions expressed by the Lebanese leadership to reactivate diplomatic relations between the two countries”.
Lebanese-Libyan relations have long been strained over the disappearance of Mr Al Sadr. Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri leads the Amal Movement founded by Mr Al Sadr, whose disappearance still evokes strong emotions in Lebanon nearly 50 years later.
Mr Qaddafi fled Libya in 2011 amid protests that ended his father's 42-year rule. He was living in exile in Syria with his Lebanese wife, Aline Skaf, and their children when he was abducted and taken to Lebanon.
Ms Skaf was once accused by their nanny of pouring boiling water on her for failing to keep a child quiet. She told CNN of the alleged abuse she had suffered while working for the family.
