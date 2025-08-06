Syrian president holds talks with UK security adviser on regional stability and bilateral ties

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara held talks with the UK's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell on ways to enhance relations, the country's news agency Sana and state media said on Tuesday.
Mr Powell reportedly met Mr Al Shara in 2021 when he was leading a charity that played a key mediation role between the Syrian government and the rebel-held opposition rule in Idlib. Mr Al Shara was the leader of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham which ruled in the rebel bastion.
They discussed ways to support regional and international developments during the meeting in Damascus that was attended by Syria's Foreign Minister, Assad Al Shibani and the director of general intelligence Hussein Al Salama.
Mr Al Shara said the country was open to “any sincere initiatives that support regional security and stability, provided that it respects Syria’s sovereignty and its independent national decisions”, according to Sana.
Mr Powell, who served as chief of staff during Tony Blair’s tenure as prime minister, was appointed to the role of UK National Security Adviser by the Labour government in November last year, only weeks before the toppling of Bashar Al Assad.
Last month, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy became the first British minister to visit Syria since the protests that led to the country's civil war in 2011. Mr Lammy met Mr Al Shara eight months after the Assad regime was toppled and as the new interim government continues to establish control in the country.
“There is renewed hope for the Syrian people,” said Mr Lammy. “It is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.”
The National has previously reported that the UK is wielding considerable influence in post-Assad Syria, through a combination of political connections, charity operations and a well-networked returning diaspora.
It has also been reported that a new generation of British Syrians are advising the new administration, although this is not connected to any UK government initiative. Syrians from civil society, political and legal support groups established by diaspora communities in the past 14 years are helping to shape the course of policy.
Their expertise covers law, governance and preservation of civil freedom.
