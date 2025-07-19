Bus crash kills at least 21 in southern Iran

At least 21 people were killed when a bus overturned in the south of Iran, state media reported on Saturday.

Masoud Abed, the head of Fars province’s emergency organisation, said 34 people were also injured in the accident south of Shiraz, the province's capital.

Mr Abed said rescue operations are continuing. More information and final figures will be announced once they are completed and investigations have been carried out, he added.

Rescue teams were at the scene soon after the crash, which happened at 11.05am, he said. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Iran's Ministry of Health said more than 20,000 people died in road accidents and one million were injured in 2022.

The high annual toll is often attributed to disregard for safety measures, old vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Former president Hassan Rouhani banned imports of fully built foreign vehicles in 2018, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal.

While in theory protecting Iranian foreign reserves, the move supported local carmakers, whose products have been criticised for failing to meet international safety and quality standards – earning them the “death wagon” nickname.

