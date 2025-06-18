Explained: How US involvement could affect Israel-Iran war - video
Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

June 18, 2025

The US Air Force is the only military to have the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, also known as the bunker-buster

The factor that the US would bring to a conflict with Iran is the ability to bomb its underground nuclear development centres.

The US is the only power to have the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. It weighs 18,600kg and can purportedly go through up to 100 metres of reinforced concrete. Its conventional explosive power is close to that of an atom bomb.

Updated: June 18, 2025, 5:29 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, a U. S. Air Force B2 Spirit stealth bomber performs a flyover at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo / Mark Almond, File)

How US involvement could affect Israel-Iran war

37 minutes ago
From left, US President Donald Trump, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu each have differing agendas. AFP

Is Israel aiming for regime change in Iran?

41 minutes ago
Guided-missile cruiser the USS Philippine Sea sails through the Strait of Hormuz. AFP

IMO urges ships to check Strait of Hormuz security measures

41 minutes ago
Iran and Israel have exchanged several rounds of missile and drone fire in their worst direct confrontation yet. Reuters

Iran predicted to run out of missiles 'a lot sooner' than Israel

an hour ago
Moment Iranian state broadcaster is bombed by Israel

Moment Iranian state broadcaster is bombed by Israel

Strike occurred as a presenter was live on TV lambasting Israel over its attacks on Tehran

2 days ago
Israelis flee underground as Iran continues to strike Tel Aviv

Israelis flee underground as Iran continues to strike Tel Aviv

Tehran also launched missiles towards Beersheva and other areas as fighting entered fifth day

2 days ago
Dubai Marina fire: Tiger Tower residents hail help from local community

Dubai Marina fire: Tiger Tower residents hail help from local community

Outpouring of support offers accommodation, food and essential supplies

2 days ago
Explained: How US involvement could affect Israel-Iran war

Explained: How US involvement could affect Israel-Iran war

The US Air Force is the only military to have the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, also known as the bunker-buster

a day ago