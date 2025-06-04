Libyan security forces guard a police building in Tripoli that was recaptured in May. AFP
Libyan security forces guard a police building in Tripoli that was recaptured in May. AFP
Libyan security forces guard a police building in Tripoli that was recaptured in May. AFP
Libyan security forces guard a police building in Tripoli that was recaptured in May. AFP

News

MENA

Dozens of charred bodies found buried in militia-controlled area of Libya, UN says

High commissioner for human rights says he was 'shocked' by discoveries at detention facilities run by Stabilisation Support Authority

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

June 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UN human rights office on Wednesday raised alarm over “gross human rights violations” in Libya after the discovery of dozens of bodies, some of them charred, that were buried and others left in hospital morgues in an area of Tripoli controlled by an armed militia.

Volker Turk, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement that he was “shocked” by the discoveries at detention facilities run by the Stabilisation Support Authority (SSA), one of the western city's most powerful militant groups, whose commander, Abdel Ghani Al Kikli, died in clashes with rival militias in May.

He said the discoveries confirm the long-standing findings by the UN Support Mission in Libya (Unsmil) and the former Independent Fact-Finding Mission, as well as various witness accounts regarding the existence of such sites and the extent of abuses committed, including torture and forced disappearances.

The SSA has been accused of committing atrocities and crimes against humanity during the country’s long-running conflict. “Our worst-held fears are being confirmed: dozens of bodies have been discovered at these sites, along with the discovery of suspected instruments of torture and abuse, and potential evidence of extrajudicial killings,” Mr Turk said.

His office said it had received information about the excavation of 10 burnt bodies at the SSA headquarters in Tripoli’s Abu Salim district, as well as 67 more bodies found in refrigerators at two local hospitals. Mr Turk also said a burial site was discovered at the SSA-run Tripoli Zoo. The identities of the deceased remain unclear, he added.

Mr Turk called on Libyan authorities to grant the UN access to the sites as part of its mandate to document human rights abuses and urged them to seal the area to preserve the evidence. He also noted continuing efforts to uphold the truce, facilitated by Unsmil, and reminded all parties of their obligations to respect international human rights and humanitarian law.

Libya has been plagued by factional violence since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, with armed groups vying for power and control over territory.

“I call on all responsible political and security actors in the country to use their leadership and authority to protect and fulfil the human rights of all Libyans,” said Mr Turk. “I further urge these actors and those with influence over them to redouble their efforts to end the recurring cycle of transitional arrangements and establish a full and inclusive democracy.”

WHAT&nbsp;IS&nbsp;GRAPHENE?

It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were experimenting with sticky tape and graphite, the material used as lead in pencils.

Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But when they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner.

By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment led to graphene being isolated for the very first time.

In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. 

Whiile you're here
Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

More from Firas Maksad
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Transgender report
GRAN%20TURISMO
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neill%20Blomkamp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Harbour%2C%20Orlando%20Bloom%2C%20Archie%20Madekwe%2C%20Darren%20Barnet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
How to register as a donor

1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention

2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants

3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 

4) The campaign uses the hashtag  #donate_hope

While you're here
The%20Emperor%20and%20the%20Elephant
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Ottewill-Soulsby%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrinceton%20University%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E392%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Under 19 World Cup

Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies

Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE

 

UAE fixtures

Saturday, January 18, v Canada

Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan

Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MATCH INFO

Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur, midnight (Thursday), UAE

Manchester United's summer dealings

In

Victor Lindelof (Benfica) £30.7 million

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)  £75 million

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)  £40 million

 

Out

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released

Wayne Rooney (Everton) Free transfer

Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million

 

 

HOW&nbsp;TO&nbsp;WATCH

Facebook: TheNationalNews 

Twitter: @thenationalnews 

Instagram: @thenationalnews.com 

TikTok: @thenationalnews   

Which products are to be taxed?

To be taxed:

Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed

Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Products excluded from the ‘sweetened drink’ category would contain at least 75 per cent milk in a ready-to-drink form or as a milk substitute, baby formula, follow-up formula or baby food, beverages consumed for medicinal use and special dietary needs determined as per GCC Standardisation Organisation rules

The biog

Hometown: Cairo

Age: 37

Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror

Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing

Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

Stan%20Lee
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Gelb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
WandaVision

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany

Directed by: Matt Shakman

Rating: Four stars

Joker: Folie a Deux

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson

Director: Todd Phillips 

Rating: 2/5

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye
By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

On Women's Day
Moon Music

Artist: Coldplay

Label: Parlophone/Atlantic

Number of tracks: 10

Rating: 3/5

LA LIGA FIXTURES

Friday (UAE kick-off times)

Real Sociedad v Leganes (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Real Valladolid (4pm)

Valencia v Granada (7pm)

Eibar v Real Madrid (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Sunday

Real Mallorca v Villarreal (3pm)

Athletic Bilbao v Levante (5pm)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (7pm)

Getafe v Osasuna (9.30pm)

Real Betis v Sevilla (midnight)

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
While you're here
RIVER%20SPIRIT
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeila%20Aboulela%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saqi%20Books%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: June 04, 2025, 4:24 PM`
UNLibya

Israel-Syria tensions spike after rocket attack in Golan Heights

Dozens of charred bodies found buried in militia-controlled area of Libya, UN says

Sweden tries ISIS member over Jordanian pilot burned to death in Syria

Focus on Gaza and Syria at Samir Kassir Middle East press awards

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Cartoon for June 4, 2025

Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home