Dozens of charred bodies found buried in militia-controlled area of Libya, UN says

The UN human rights office on Wednesday raised alarm over “gross human rights violations” in Libya after the discovery of dozens of bodies, some of them charred, that were buried and others left in hospital morgues in an area of Tripoli controlled by an armed militia.

Volker Turk, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement that he was “shocked” by the discoveries at detention facilities run by the Stabilisation Support Authority (SSA), one of the western city's most powerful militant groups, whose commander, Abdel Ghani Al Kikli, died in clashes with rival militias in May.

He said the discoveries confirm the long-standing findings by the UN Support Mission in Libya (Unsmil) and the former Independent Fact-Finding Mission, as well as various witness accounts regarding the existence of such sites and the extent of abuses committed, including torture and forced disappearances.

The SSA has been accused of committing atrocities and crimes against humanity during the country’s long-running conflict. “Our worst-held fears are being confirmed: dozens of bodies have been discovered at these sites, along with the discovery of suspected instruments of torture and abuse, and potential evidence of extrajudicial killings,” Mr Turk said.

His office said it had received information about the excavation of 10 burnt bodies at the SSA headquarters in Tripoli’s Abu Salim district, as well as 67 more bodies found in refrigerators at two local hospitals. Mr Turk also said a burial site was discovered at the SSA-run Tripoli Zoo. The identities of the deceased remain unclear, he added.

Mr Turk called on Libyan authorities to grant the UN access to the sites as part of its mandate to document human rights abuses and urged them to seal the area to preserve the evidence. He also noted continuing efforts to uphold the truce, facilitated by Unsmil, and reminded all parties of their obligations to respect international human rights and humanitarian law.

Libya has been plagued by factional violence since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, with armed groups vying for power and control over territory.

“I call on all responsible political and security actors in the country to use their leadership and authority to protect and fulfil the human rights of all Libyans,” said Mr Turk. “I further urge these actors and those with influence over them to redouble their efforts to end the recurring cycle of transitional arrangements and establish a full and inclusive democracy.”

